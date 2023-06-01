First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 701,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326,272 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AZRE stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

