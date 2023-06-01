First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.05 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AI. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

