First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

NYSE:TDG opened at $773.65 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $764.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

