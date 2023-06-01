First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Trading Down 2.4 %

SANM stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

