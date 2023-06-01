First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 231,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

