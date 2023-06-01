First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKL opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

