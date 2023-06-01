First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.11 Million in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 167,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165,138 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRX opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

