First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.6 %

CUBE opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

