First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,811 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Articles

