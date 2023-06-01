First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $199.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.22.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,593. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

