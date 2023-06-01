First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Cleves acquired 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,269.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

