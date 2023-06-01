First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,121,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,502 shares of company stock valued at $107,506 over the last three months. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

