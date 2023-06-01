First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 224,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,991,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,983,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,892,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,921,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,118,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.6 %

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

