First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 35,179 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after acquiring an additional 151,958 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,924,000 after acquiring an additional 157,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $18.70 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $732.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

