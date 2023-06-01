First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVCO. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Cavco Industries stock opened at $248.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.33. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Stories

