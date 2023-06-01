First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:GNL opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.56 million, a P/E ratio of -48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

