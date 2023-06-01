First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,586.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,586.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 154,500 shares of company stock worth $702,765 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

