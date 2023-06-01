First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 439,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,125,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

