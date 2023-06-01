First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,435 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after buying an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,105,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

