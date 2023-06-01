First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

