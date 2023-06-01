First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,731 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

