First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,846 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,761 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

