First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,271 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,271 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.13%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

