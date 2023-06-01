First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,258 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of ARDC opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

