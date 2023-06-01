First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,025 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in WNS by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

