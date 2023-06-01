First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,372 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cohu by 2,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after acquiring an additional 236,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 203.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $435,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

