First Trust Advisors LP Sells 43,712 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

RDY opened at $55.19 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several equities analysts have commented on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.