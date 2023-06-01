First Trust Advisors LP Sells 442 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 67,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.