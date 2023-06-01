First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,200 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $140,810,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $107,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,146,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,319,000 after buying an additional 1,083,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

