First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,698 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64.

Banner Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

See Also

