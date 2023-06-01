First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,499 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1,532.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 397,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.