First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,440,000 after buying an additional 220,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

