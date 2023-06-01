First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $70.87.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

