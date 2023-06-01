First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.86

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.86 and last traded at $109.74, with a volume of 6962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.87.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 61,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.