Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.