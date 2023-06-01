Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 113,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.50. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.