Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 113,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
FORD stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.50. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
