Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Update

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 740,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,237 shares in the company, valued at $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 220,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

