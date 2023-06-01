G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $16.08 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $733.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.65.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

