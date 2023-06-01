Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $129,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,492,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

