Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

