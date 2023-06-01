Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

