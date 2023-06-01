GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 661,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,021 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 2,297,970 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 264,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 1,231,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

