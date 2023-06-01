Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Greif were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 800.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36.

Insider Activity

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greif news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.