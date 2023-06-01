Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Guess’ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

