H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 978,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FUL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.42 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.