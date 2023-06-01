Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $228.30

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.30 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 228.90 ($2.83), with a volume of 1010930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.90 ($2.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HBR. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 470 ($5.81) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.38) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,480.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.39.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190,000.00%.

In other news, insider Linda Cook sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £15,498.88 ($19,153.34). Company insiders own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

