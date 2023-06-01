Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,655 shares of company stock worth $152,399 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

