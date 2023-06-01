Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $36,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

