Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.73

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.73 and last traded at $119.65, with a volume of 157210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.55.

HSKA has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heska by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,869,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 828,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after buying an additional 291,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after buying an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

