HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,386 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $39.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

